On November 18, Jing Junhai, secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and director of the Provincial Party Committee’s Comprehensively Deepening Reform Committee, presided over the 22nd meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Comprehensively Deepening Reform Committee. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 27th meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, resolutely implement the reform plan of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promote the overall revitalization of Jilin to achieve new breakthroughs. Han Jun, governor of the province and deputy director of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the twenty-seventh meeting of the Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee, listened to the report on the change of the management system of Songyuan Vocational and Technical College, and reviewed and approved the “On Supporting Tongyu County to Create New Industrialization and Urbanization The Implementation Plan of the Joint Development Model”, “Jilin Province Land and Space Planning (2021-2035)”, “Implementation Opinions on Further Strengthening Biodiversity Protection”.

The meeting pointed out that the party committees and governments at all levels in the province should comprehensively deepen reform as a concrete action to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, further unify thinking and gather strength, and use the “five modernizations” closed-loop work method Pay close attention to the implementation of the reform tasks proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to closely combine the deployment requirements of the Second Plenary Session of the Twelfth Provincial Party Committee, study and formulate special plans, and effectively transform the reform deployment of the Party Central Committee into specific actions in Jilin Province. We must persist in promoting stability through reform, coordinate development and security, focus on preventing and defusing various risks, and strive to create a safe and stable environment.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to actively explore the Jilin path of the new national system for tackling key core technologies, give full play to the institutional advantages of concentrating on major tasks, build a collaborative innovation mechanism, open up channels for the integration of technology, industry, and finance, increase the intensity of talent introduction, and promote the formation of A new organization for cross-border collaboration, a new platform for element aggregation, a new ecology for industry-university integration, and a new mechanism for technology services.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to implement a comprehensive conservation strategy, accelerate the transformation of resource utilization methods, vigorously develop a circular economy, advocate a green and low-carbon lifestyle, strengthen institutional rigid constraints, and promote the conservation and intensive use of various resources.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to steadily promote the reform of rural collective operating construction land into the market, firmly hold the bottom line that the nature of land ownership cannot be changed, the red line of cultivated land should not be breached, and the interests of farmers should not be damaged, and effectively protect the interests of the state, collectives, and farmers.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to vigorously promote the healthy development of the rural medical and health system, closely combine the promotion of the “Grassroots Construction Year”, carry out the “Quality Service at the Grassroots” activities, continue to implement the grassroots health personnel capacity improvement plan, and further promote the distribution of medical resources to the grassroots and rural areas. Incline, so that the masses can enjoy fair, accessible, systematic and continuous health services nearby.

The deputy director and members of the Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, relevant provincial leaders, the secretary-general of the provincial government, and comrades in charge of relevant provincial departments attended the meeting. (Reporter Huang Lu)

