The Colombian president met with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to examine its recommendations on the social outbreak of 2020-2021.

The National Government and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) agreed to create a follow-up mechanism for the recommendations presented by this body in a report on the events that occurred during the social protest in Colombia, between 2020 and 2021.

This was decided this Friday in the framework of a meeting between President Gustavo Petro, at the Casa de Nariño, with the President of the IACHR, Julissa Mantilla Falcón, and the IACHR Rapporteur for Colombia, Joel Hernández García.

The Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, Laura Gil, referred to this, who in a statement to the media indicated that “we have agreed in this meeting to set up an institutionalized follow-up mechanism with the IACHR, the Government, with the participation of society for the follow-up of each one of these recommendations”.

In the same context, the Vice Minister stated: “The reason why we do this is because we believe that the recommendations that international human rights bodies leave us have the potential to produce structural changes that allow us to guarantee non-repetition.”

In this regard, the President of the IACHR, Julissa Mantilla, explained that in the aforementioned report the Commission “acknowledges the specific facts of the outbreak, but the structural causes and, above all, this follow-up of recommendations implies addressing the situation, guaranteeing the right to the protest, respect for intersectionality, the rejection that must be given to the judicialization of the protest”