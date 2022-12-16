Home News Review of China’s economy in 2022: How to get back on track as the “blockade” that strangles the economy is lifted – BBC News 中文
News

Review of China’s economy in 2022: How to get back on track as the “blockade” that strangles the economy is lifted – BBC News 中文

by admin
Review of China’s economy in 2022: How to get back on track as the “blockade” that strangles the economy is lifted – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Image

image captiontext,

Empty streets in Shanghai during the lockdown in April.

In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strict anti-epidemic policy brought great benefits to the Chinese economy—while the whole world was plagued by the epidemic, China maintained a roughly normal economic order internally, and international orders flooded into China, prompting exports in 2021 A substantial increase of 21.2%.

However, in 2022, the plot reversed. With the attack of Omicron, which is more powerful in transmission, most parts of the world choose to coexist with the virus and relax restrictions. China still strictly controls the epidemic prevention.

The choice of “clearing” the epidemic prevention policy faces increasing economic costs. The Chinese Premier even thinks that the situation is worse than when the outbreak first broke out. It is not an exaggeration to say that in 2020, although the impact was severe, it quickly returned to normal after the first quarter. In the past year, from spring to winter, the epidemic has repeatedly occurred, and the city has been closed one after another.

Although the Chinese government continues to adopt fiscal and monetary policy adjustment plans, some netizens described, “If you don’t let go of the hand that is holding your neck, no matter how much you use the medicine, it will not get better.” The full recovery of China‘s economic confidence depends almost entirely on when this hand is let go.

You may also like

Priest excommunicated on tour, warning from bishop

How to deal with febrile convulsions in children...

Migrants, Ocean Viking ready to set sail. The...

The financial police obscure 4 websites for counterfeiting

The fire meteor fragments smashed into the house,...

Tipper overturned in Anzù di Feltre, disruption on...

Strengthen services for key groups in rural areas...

The energy of the lunar bases produced by...

On the left, the question is not moral...

The Central Economic Work Conference was held in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy