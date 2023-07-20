Revolutionary management Ezequiel Zamora 1

In the last quarter of the year, more than a thousand LED technology luminaires have been installed distributed in the five communes of the Ezequiel Zamora municipality.

The Jerusalem sector of the El Tejero parish is illuminated thanks to the efforts of Governor Ernesto Luna and Mayor Oscar Cedeño.

During the last three months, the mayor’s office ezekiel zamora has installed more than a thousand LED technology luminaires through the Directorate of Urban Maintenance and Environmental Conservation (Dimuca) in the Punta de Mata and El Tejero parishes.

The delivery was made through the management of Governor Ernesto Luna and Mayor Oscar Cedeño, who have intensified work to improve public services, while the installation had the direct support of organized Popular Power, which has benefited a significant number of sectors.

This was announced by Alfonso Morales, director in charge of Dimuca, who explained that the work is carried out through the communes and their parliamentary leaders, who have been key players in achieving the proposed objectives.

“The changes that are observed in the busiest places are notorious, such as the squares, Bolívar and Perimetral avenues, Jerusalem, La Primera, the section that includes the Redoma de la Virgen through the Mangotín area. They are spaces where at night the positive results of all the work that our governor and our mayor have been promoting are reflected; in addition to evidencing their commitment to continue improving the services and quality of life of the people of Zamora together with the organized Popular Power,” the official explained.

In this sense, it is important to highlight that, prior to the diagnosis carried out in the sectors through the Sembrando Futuro Socialista, Uncosur, Espada de Bolívar, El Tejero and Bicentenario 200 communes, it has been possible to provide responses to the requests made by popular activists, as well as to prioritize those places that deserve more attention.

Mayor Oscar Cedeño accompanies the installation of the luminaires on Perimetral Avenue in Punta de Mata. The delivery of the luminaries is carried out through the communes Sembrando Futuro Socialista, Uncosur, Espada de Bolívar, El Tejero and Bicentenario 200.

