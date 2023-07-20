Armando Benedetti said goodbye to the embassy in Venezuela

Now yes, Benedetti stopped being the ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela. These were his parting words.

After the Colombian Foreign Ministry approved the extension of the diplomatic period of Armando Benedetti as ambassador in Venezuela until July 19, Armando Benedetti said goodbye to his function yesterday.

“On my last day as Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, I want to reiterate my affection for the Venezuelan citizens and the efforts that I made, with different authorities, to show the inclemency of the economic sanctions that have not served anywhere in the world,” said Benedetti.

On my last day as Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, I want to reiterate my affection for the Venezuelan citizens and the efforts that I have made, with different authorities, to show the inclemency of the economic sanctions that have not served anywhere in the world. — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) July 19, 2023

It may interest you: Words crossed between Petro and Duque for victory in The Hague ruling

The former ambassador highlighted some achievements that occurred in the period that he was in charge of said embassy.

1. Relations with Venezuela were restored.

2. A tariff agreement was signed.

3. The skies opened and ground transportation was reactivated.

4. Increased exports to Venezuela by 200%.

5. Decrease in the price of a ton of urea, of great benefit to Colombian agriculture.

6. Judicial cooperation to advance the procedures of compatriots that require legal assistance

7. Joint operations between Ministries of Defense against drug trafficking”.

The departure of the now ex-ambassador occurs after the revelation of some audios by Semana magazine, in which he mentions the entry of a considerable sum of money into a campaign without providing further details. The Prosecutor’s Office continues to advance in the investigation in this regard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

