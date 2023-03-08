Nicolás Maduro celebrated the 10th anniversary of his coming to power this Wednesday. He stressed that the nation is advancing towards prosperity, development and fulfillment.

During a massive act in Caracas, on International Women’s Day, Maduro recalled the oath he took before the Venezuelan Parliament to become president in charge, after the death of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

“10 years of that oath and, 10 years later, here we are whole, standing, victorious and advancing towards the Venezuela of prosperity, happiness, growth, towards the full Venezuela of Bolivarian socialism,” he said.

Maduro shared a video to commemorate the moment of his inauguration on March 8, 2013. He assured that he has kept the promise he made to Chávez to continue the struggles for “the free”, “sovereign” and “socialist” homeland.

«I swore before the Constitution on March 8. On International Women’s Day, I became president for the first time. It is a brand that I carry, a brand that I have,” she assured, highlighting his government’s commitment to the Venezuelans.

During this act, Maduro announced the creation of a social program called “Gran Misión Mujer Venezuela” with which, he promised, “women will be placed in the center of attention” of the work of his government, through the integration of other plans and “budgets” already in place.

