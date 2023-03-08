Home News Nicolás Maduro highlights the prosperity of Venezuela after 10 years in power
News

Nicolás Maduro highlights the prosperity of Venezuela after 10 years in power

by admin
Nicolás Maduro highlights the prosperity of Venezuela after 10 years in power
mature woman prosperity
Presidential Press Photo

Nicolás Maduro celebrated the 10th anniversary of his coming to power this Wednesday. He stressed that the nation is advancing towards prosperity, development and fulfillment.

During a massive act in Caracas, on International Women’s Day, Maduro recalled the oath he took before the Venezuelan Parliament to become president in charge, after the death of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

“10 years of that oath and, 10 years later, here we are whole, standing, victorious and advancing towards the Venezuela of prosperity, happiness, growth, towards the full Venezuela of Bolivarian socialism,” he said.

Maduro shared a video to commemorate the moment of his inauguration on March 8, 2013. He assured that he has kept the promise he made to Chávez to continue the struggles for “the free”, “sovereign” and “socialist” homeland.

«I swore before the Constitution on March 8. On International Women’s Day, I became president for the first time. It is a brand that I carry, a brand that I have,” she assured, highlighting his government’s commitment to the Venezuelans.

During this act, Maduro announced the creation of a social program called “Gran Misión Mujer Venezuela” with which, he promised, “women will be placed in the center of attention” of the work of his government, through the integration of other plans and “budgets” already in place.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!
See also  "I signed up! I am a party member and I will go first" More than 60,000 urban cadres settled in the community to support the fight against the epidemic - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Performance to Go PLC by Stefan Kühn operates...

Due to security reasons, Imran Khan will not...

These are the roads affected at this time...

China in Spring丨Everything is revived and spring is...

UN coordinator concerned about Aleppo airport closure

Imran Khan’s request for security and video link...

Merchants protested the restriction of mobility in the...

Warteck Invest signs a share purchase agreement to...

Updates in the financial system impede the disbursement...

Casanare Governor’s Summer Plan reached the villages of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy