In the Security Council, authorities of the municipality of Aguachica agreed to offer a reward of up to 15 million pesos, for information on the whereabouts of the members of criminal gangs that are stalking the inhabitants of the jurisdiction.

“Information is required to neutralize, prevent, counter, and impede crimes or disturbances of public order that threaten the security and tranquility of the municipality,” the authorities announced at the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of the National Police and the Army.

Similarly, a reward of 5 million pesos is being offered for information on the murderers of the merchant Heiner Ignacio Serna Rivera, who was shot to death in his business on February 3, to steal a chain from him.

Serna Rivera was shot at the height of the right hypochondrium and in a finger of her left hand. She died minutes after she was admitted to the High Complexity Clinic in Aguachica.



The event was recorded on the security cameras of the commercial establishment, and in which Serna Rivera is seen standing at the door, where he was surprised by the robber, however, the merchant tried to protect himself and when he entered, he was persecuted by the criminal , who shot him in cold blood.

Then the young man leaves the establishment injured, but unfortunately he collapsed and although he was helped, he did not resist the seriousness of the injuries.

Related