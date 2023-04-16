in what? In all three points.

Point one: Jaroslav Rezník struck a pro-national and pro-Eastern tone in the broadcasting of RTVS, he kept the pro-Russian head of news Vahram Chuguryan there, he hired Marek Ťapák as program head at RTVS during his tenure, and he did not mind Ťapák’s shameful performance in Rostás’s pro-Russian Free Broadcaster. That’s just a quick shot, there could be more, but it’s enough to outline the picture. In short, Jaroslav Rezník is a career worshiper of the East and pro-Russian narratives.

Point two: Jaroslav Rezník did not send his daughters to study in the East, in motherland Moscow, under the Kremlin walls. However, he did not treat his daughters to Proto-Slavic beech trees, Vedas, and I don’t know what other Rostás miracles.