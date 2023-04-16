FARC dissidence will propose setting up a discussion table in Norway

The Central General Staff, the main FARC dissidencewill propose to the Colombian government to set up the peace negotiation table in Norway, reported this Saturday one of its leaders, who assured that tomorrow, in a massive event in the plains of the Yarí, they will announce the date on which these dialogues will start.

It is expected that on Sunday, after a week of meeting, the dissidence commanders who traveled from all over the country to define a common position against the peace proposal announce, among other things, who will be their spokespersons and the exact date for the official installation of the dialogue table.

Also read: FARC dissidence decides its role in peace in Colombia

This was stated by alias “Andrey”, commander of the Magdalena Medio bloc of the dissidents of the 33rd front of the FARC, who added in statements to the press that his participation in the event that will take place tomorrow at the emblematic Red House is as ” guests”, not “hosts”, because it was not organized by the guerrillas.

In this sense, their participation is to “respond to the concerns” of peasants, indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants regarding the advances in peace that the dissidents of the FARC with the Government are advancing.

“Tomorrow the communities are going to hold an event to which we were called to make some clarifications in reference to what has been working with the national government,” explained the guerrilla, who added that there are “much expectations” in the communities to find out the outcome of this week’s meeting of commanders.

Also: We must bring more international tourists: María Claudia Lacouture

In this meeting, which was “a success” in the words of the dissident, “some concerns that existed within the units in reference to the steps that (the Central General Staff, commanded by “Iván Mordisco”) to from here on in the face of rapprochement or exploratory dialogues with the Government”.

Despite the announcements that the guerrillas assure that they will make tomorrow, the government has avoided specifying when the announcement would be made or more information about the process with the Central General Staff, which was announced by President Gustavo Petro a few weeks ago.