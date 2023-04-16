Home » The gesture of fair play at the final of the Italian under-23 fencing championships: the athlete with the advantage is injured, the opponent gives up on the comeback
The gesture of fair play at the final of the Italian under-23 fencing championships: the athlete with the advantage is injured, the opponent gives up on the comeback

The gesture of fair play at the final of the Italian under-23 fencing championships: the athlete with the advantage is injured, the opponent gives up on the comeback

The women’s final of the Italian under 23 fencing championships underway in Vercelli will remain in the memory above all for a great gesture of fair play. Gaia Betrayed delle Fiamme Oro won 12-9 on Emily Rossatti della Bernardi Ferrara in a moving final, which saw the injury of the Roman born in 2000 with 17 seconds to go. When the match resumed, the Emilian’s gesture thrilled everyone present. Emilia Rossatti, in fact, decided not to shoot as she understood the extent of the problem with the Italian Champion’s right ankle, freezing the result and finishing second. Standing ovation from the audience for these wonderful moments of authentic fair play. Bronze medal for Alessia Pizzini (Fiamme Oro) and Sara Maria Kowalczyk (Army Sports Centre).

(video Federscherma)

