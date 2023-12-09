Rick Scott asks Biden to recognize María Corina Machado as leader of the Venezuelan opposition – El Nacional

Senator Rick Scott of Florida has called on President Joe Biden to officially recognize María Corina Machado as the leader of the Venezuelan opposition. Machado, a prominent Venezuelan political figure, has been a vocal critic of the Maduro regime and has long been considered a key figure in the fight for democracy in the country.

In a statement released on Thursday, Senator Scott stated, “It is time for the Biden administration to recognize María Corina Machado as the leader of the Venezuelan opposition. Her courage and dedication to the cause of freedom and democracy in Venezuela make her the rightful leader of the opposition.”

Senator Scott’s call for recognition comes on the heels of a group of Republican congressmen endorsing Machado for the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela. Machado, who has been an outspoken critic of the Maduro regime’s human rights abuses and corruption, has garnered support from a growing number of politicians in the United States who see her as a strong and principled leader for the Venezuelan people.

The endorsement and Senator Scott’s call for recognition signal a growing consensus within the US political establishment that Machado is a key figure in the struggle for democracy in Venezuela. It also reflects a broader shift in US policy towards Venezuela, with the Biden administration taking a more assertive stance in support of the Venezuelan opposition.

Machado’s leadership has also been recognized internationally, with several Latin American countries expressing support for her role in the Venezuelan opposition. The growing momentum behind her leadership is a clear indication that she is widely seen as a legitimate and credible leader for the opposition movement.

As the political landscape in Venezuela continues to evolve, the recognition of María Corina Machado as the leader of the opposition could have significant implications for US policy towards the country. It remains to be seen whether President Biden will heed Senator Scott’s call and officially recognize Machado, but the growing support for her leadership within the US and abroad is a clear sign that she is emerging as a central figure in the fight for democracy in Venezuela.

