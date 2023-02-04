In a school, rights are torn to shreds and, paradoxically, by its rector Olga Narváez. It happened at the “Misael Pastrana Borrero” Educational Institution, in the Rivera municipality, Huila, during the welcome meeting for his parents.

The rector gave a speech, literally announcing that in fact she would destroy the fundamental rights of the students: “At school it was forbidden to carry cell phones, as well as the use of piercings and courtships between students, in addition to the fact that no student will be able to dye their hair and in the case of men, they will not be able to have it long. Parents who do not agree with the measure must find another school for their children.

We are stunned by this rector’s decision, which makes us think that it is another way of destroying peace. The schools are territories of concord and love, with norms based on the Political Constitution.

They are places where the peace of the nation begins. I don’t know in which Normal for Teachers Mrs. Narváez was trained, what university degrees she exhibited to exercise that position of educational leadership and if where she graduated she even taught her notions of Democracy and Political Constitution.

The name of the educational institution that he directs does not entitle him to believe that it is a position to oppress. I would like to ask the students of “Misael Pastrana Borrero” how they feel about receiving theoretical classes on Political Constitution and Democracy.

Also ask any affected parent if, because the student does not observe a military haircut, they would accept that the rector violates their right to have chosen that institution for their child’s education.

Madam Chancellor: perhaps one of your decisions to dye your hair would not be comparable to the will of your students to wear bright colors. The Constitution guarantees the free development of personality and the educational institution may not violate this right of adolescents, as long as they do not affect social life.

Madam Rector: I refer you to the Judgment of May 20, 1994, one of the first guardianship judgments issued by the Superior Court of the District of Cali; that protected the right to autonomy and free development of the personality of minors Gustavo Adolfo Quintero Galvis and Maiko Paz Orozco: “Personal presentation cannot become an end per se, to be pursued with the instruments of authoritarianism.

The length of the hair is a guideline that can be explained only with the requirement of strict obedience.

True education cannot undermine the most noble meaning of its mission”.

In the “Misael Pastrana Borrero” College, according to the words of its rector, there will be censorship for courtships between students.

I would like to ask you very respectfully if, before expelling adolescents because of their expressions of love, sexual education topics appear in the institution’s curriculum.

Could it be that its omnipotent power to banish sincere hearts that fall in love from the school, accredits it for the good institutional progress and in favor of the family? Finally, remember that you do not have any discretion to respond to requests, nor the infallibility of guardianships.

Mrs. Olga Narváez, I respectfully ask you: What will be your grounds for responding or waiving the right to petition and fulfill the guardianships? Explain what your administrative imprint is that you do not know rights.

Remember that healthy coexistence must be guaranteed by collectively consulted manuals, agreed upon in the community and approved by a representative board of directors, whose norms cannot ignore the constitutional precepts.

