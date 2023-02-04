Mavic presents its second wheel in the Ultimate range. Until now, only the Cosmic Ultimate T, with tubulars, has benefited from this prestigious Ultimate signature.

Ultimate, symbol of a search for perfection, the result of the virtuous union between craftsmanship and the latest research by engineers on composite materials.

Designed and handcrafted in the Mavic workshop located in France, each wheel requires 8 hours of meticulousness to position and assemble the 71 carbon parts. The result is a lightweight, aero and ultra dynamic tubeless monobloc wheelset. Because these Cosmic Ultimate 45 Discs weigh just 1255 grams per pair. Hard to find better!

We remind you that the Cosmic Ultimate T, with a 40mm high tubular rim, weighs “only” 20 grams less. 1255 grams for a pair of 45 mm high wheels, moreover tubeless with hooks, is a real performance. Obviously the price is high, at €3900 per pair.

These wheels are entirely handcrafted in Annecy, France by a dedicated team of carbon experts. 10 specially trained professionals to create and produce each wheel. It takes 8 hours to assemble the 71 carbon parts that make up each wheel.

Wheels that required 3 years of development, starting from scratch to achieve this result, combining tubeless rims and disc hubs.

The Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc carbon rims weigh 403g each. 45mm high, 28mm wide externally by an internal width of 19mm. Dimensions that are, according to many studies, close to the ideal. 5 types of carbon fiber strategically placed are used to obtain the best weight/strength ratio.

A rim that, according to Mavic, fits perfectly with 25mm section tyres.

Mavic declares a maximum recommended pressure of 6.7 bar on 25 mm, 6.55 bar on 28 mm, in tubeless assembly. These pressures can be increased by 15% for chambered mounting.

On the hub side, Mavic opted for the 2014 T6 aluminum/carbon UD models for precise bearing placement and increased torque resistance with large flanges.

Rims and hubs are fitted with non-elastic R2R carbon spokes. Patented preformed elliptical spokes handcrafted from UD carbon. Mavic uses Rim-2-Rim (R2R) technology with a uniform tension of 150 daN.

The spokes are connected to the rim via a CNC machined and heat treated aluminum insert. The spokes are bonded and offer a strength of up to 6000 newtons, so 2 spokes could lift a car.

Mavic has validated the solidity of these wheels in the laboratory with no less than 409 impact tests and 470 traction tests carried out on the spoke attachment, but also 66 prototypes and 8 different constructions, aged in a climatic chamber and tested to validate all criteria.

Therefore, the new carbon spokes are 4 times stronger than the previous R2R design.

35 lab test tortured wheels including:

High energy impact test for safety and reliability

Frontal resistance: 7000 km at 70 km/h with load

Lateral autonomy: 300 km at 44 km/h with charge

Static braking: 100,000 hub revolutions

Dynamic braking: 750 braking operations from 40 km/h to standstill with more than 100 kg of load

Due to the construction of the rim, the Mavic Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc does not require specific rim tape to ensure grip. There are 20 spokes on both the front and rear wheels.

The carbon body hubs benefit from aluminum axles and Instant Drive 360 ​​​​​​and QRM Auto freewheel technology.

The front wheel is billed at 575 grams and the rear wheel at 680 grams.