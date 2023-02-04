03/02/2023 – At the Borgotaro Hospital, the CAT scan arrives on February 7th (computed axial tomography) mobile which will be positioned in the square in front of the technical rooms of the Santa Maria. To access the servicecitizens will have to go through the hospital entrance where they can ask for directions at the reception or follow the signs.

The installation of the mobile CT outside the hospital is temporary and necessary to allow the execution of the adaptation works inside the premises of the Radiology Unit, where the new latest generation CT will be installed at the end of the interventions.

To allow the passage of the articulated lorry carrying the mobile TAC, in particular from 8pm on February 6th to 2pm on February 7th, on Emigrant Street compliance is recommended Do not stop with cars on both sides of the road.

The mobile CT will go into operation on February 13at the same time as the decommissioning of the CT scan currently in use in the Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging Unit: in this way there will be no business disruption. For any small inconvenience that may occur, the Hospital Management and the District Management apologize in advance to the citizens.

“The mobile CT allows you to ensure continuity of the diagnostic service – say Giuseppina Rossidirector of the Valli Taro and Ceno district and Antonio Hand crossbowdirector of the hospital unit of the Ausl – This is a transitional solution, in the meantime that the adaptation works of the premises that will host the new TAC, which will come into operation in the spring, are completed. The new state-of-the-art equipment is capable of returning high-definition diagnostic images and represents an important investment that significantly upgrades the hospital’s technological equipment”.

The adaptation works of the premises of the Radiology Unit will begin in the second half of February: at the end, a new latest generation CT scan worth 210 thousand euroswhich is expected to go into operation in about 3 months after the necessary testing period.