63 anarchists sentenced for a total of 129 years

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 17 – The appeal trial of 63 anarchists who had been sentenced in the first instance for various crimes committed at the Brenner Pass on 7 May 2016 concluded today in Bolzano, in a specially armored court On the occasion of a protest against the so-called anti-migrant wall, which had been announced by the Austrian government but which was not implemented, anarchists from various Italian regions had started the riots.

At first instance, sentences for a total of 166 years were handed down, while on appeal the total amount dropped to 129 years. The sentences range from a minimum of 5 months to a maximum of 5 years, based on the crimes charged to the individual defendants: from resisting a public official to seditious gatherings, from damaging to the interruption of public service. The Court of Appeal instead confirmed, as already established by the judge of first instance, the non-existence of the more serious offence, that of devastation and looting, which had been contested by the public prosecutor. (HANDLE).

