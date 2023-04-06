From April 13, 2023, four supporters of the Werder Ultras will have to stand trial for their crimes. This is a serious breach of the peace.

The public prosecutor’s office in Bremen accuses the accused of having joined around 120 Werder Ultras on December 16, 2017 after the soccer Bundesliga game between SV Werder Bremen and FSV Mainz 05 and various objects against the bar “Schänke” in the street “Vor dem Steintor”. to have thrown – among other things garbage cans, advertising signs, a pedestrian guide post and a patio heater.

The attack was aimed less at the bar than at the supporters of a rival hooligan group who were staying there. With their action, the Ultras lured around 30 people onto the street to attack them with glass bottles, chairs, a ladder or the pedestrian guide post. The group of ultras is said to have then moved away in the direction of Sielwall, with some of the people from the locale still pursuing them. Several people were injured in the mass brawl. There was also property damage of over 1300 euros.

Difficult investigations

Due to the complexity of the investigation, the Bremen police used the “Schänke” investigative team. In fact, the investigations of the special group led to the identification of more than 50 suspects who could be assigned to almost equal proportions of the ultra and the hooligan scene. A concerted search operation due to serious breaches of the peace by the police in Bremen, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia made a significant contribution to this. In the early hours of March 9, 2018, 39 properties were simultaneously searched for evidence. Due to the acts of violence committed by both groups, the search measures were directed against supporters of both the ultra and the hooligan scene.

After the clash between left-wing Werder ultras and right-wing Bremen hooligans in the district, criticism of the police tactics had also been raised. Witnesses complained that the officials had intervened far too late.

The court hearing will continue on

Thursday April 20, 2023

Monday April 24, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Thursday May 04, 2023

Monday 08 May 2023,

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Tuesday May 23, 2023

each at 9 a.m

