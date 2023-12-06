Risaralda began participation in visual 5-a-side soccer with defeat

In their debut they lost 0-2 against Bogotá, today they will face Santander.

Risaralda began his performance in the visual 5-a-side football of the VI Paranational Sports Games Eje Cafetero 2023 with defeat.

Those from the region fell 0-2 against their counterpart from Bogotá, so they have no margin for error in search of a place in the semifinal round.

Today they have to beat Santander, one of those called to be the protagonist of the event. The match, at the Centenario stadium in Armenia, will start at 8 am, according to the official schedule.

Although those from the national east are contenders, yesterday in their first outing they lost 1-2 against Valle del Cauca, one of the giants of the discipline in Colombia.

