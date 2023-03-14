Home News Riyad interacts with the call-up to the “Black” team
Riyad interacts with the call-up to the "Black" team

Riyad interacts with the call-up to the “Black” team
Image: archive

Hesport – follow upTuesday, March 14, 2023 – 02:08

Chadi Riyad, Barcelona’s Spanish football defender, expressed his great happiness at being called up for the first time to carry the national team shirt and being in the final list of the Moroccan national team that will play the two friendly matches against Brazil on March 25, and Peru on March 28 of the same month.

Shady Riyad published a picture of him in the Moroccan national team shirt through his official account on the “Instagram” application, accompanied by a comment: “Another dream come true. I am very happy with my first summons with the national elite.”

Barcelona’s national team, Shadi Riyad
