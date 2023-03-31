TRANSIT

Road accidents in the capital of Chimborazo do not stop and the inhabitants of the areas where they have been reported ask drivers to respect the speed limit and traffic regulations so that misfortunes do not occur. “It only depends on the drivers themselves, to respect the rules,” said Carlos Lema, a merchant.

The material damage left in the collision on Ayacucho and Colón streets was evident.

Traffic accidents in Riobamba do not stop and an example of this is what happened on the night of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, near the San Alfonso market, where the driver of a taxi and a truck collided, leaving as a balance extensive property damage and one person hit.

The car incident was reported at the intersection of Cristóbal Colón and Ayacucho streets, where citizens after hearing a noise left the comfort of their homes and noticed the crash, so they immediately notified ECU-911 Riobamba, the which dispatched all the necessary help to attend the emergency. According to the inhabitants of the sector, they commented that the taxi driver of the Simón Bolívar Cooperative, which crashed into a truck, was apparently in an ethylic state, but that must be established by the competent authority. It should be noted that one of the cars ended up crashing into a corner hardware store in the area. But that would not be the only traffic event reported in the “Sultana de los Andes” in the last hours, since in the south of the city, specifically at the intersection of Madrid and Guayaquil streets, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided As a result, a minor and her father apparently ended up injured, but they were treated at the scene by paramedics.