Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Sagittarius this Friday, March 31, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

A Sagittarius He is a super companion and optimist, with an adventurous spirit, who loves traveling and philosophizing until the wee hours of the morning. Tireless seeker, daring, enthusiastic, tactless, he is amusingly clumsy and “screw-up.” He has no filters when he speaks: he can tell us the worst things with complete freshness, perhaps he hasn’t even noticed the force of his words. He hates routine, he is an excellent travel and adventure companion, since for a Sagittarius there are no physical or mental borders. He loves freedom.

What awaits Sagittarius on Friday, March 31

You could be a victim of abuse and injustice, and this could end in financial losses. Focus energy and pay attention.

Sagittarius in health

Today spend your time cleaning and ordering the places you use daily. You will feel comforted by doing something useful.

Sagittarius in love

You will feel betrayed, your trust has been destroyed and it will be difficult for you to trust the opposite sex again. Don’t make general rules.

Sagittarius in money

A money issue will have you in check. These are issues that you have been putting aside for a long time and that will now come together in your head.

Sagittarius Characteristics

Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.