News

Road improvement continues that will benefit more than 13,000 inhabitants in Jayaque

Road improvement continues that will benefit more than 13,000 inhabitants in Jayaque

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM), through the National Bacheo Plan, continues with the recovery of roads at the national level. On this day, the crews advance with the works in the urban area of ​​Jayaque, which will benefit more than 13,000 inhabitants.

“We are transforming dirt roads that have never received any type of maintenance. Soon they will be modern concrete and cobblestone streets,” the institution detailed. The director of the DOM, Álvaro O’Byrne went to the municipality of La Libertada to supervise the works.

Likewise, in the area, the old sewage pipes of these deteriorated streets are being repaired, to guarantee a quality street with a concrete base and others with cobblestone.

