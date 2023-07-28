Road reconstruction work begins on Chiltiupan street, in Santa Tecla – Diario La Página

The Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, and the executive director of the Road Conservation Fund (FOVIAL), Alexander Beltrán, supervised the start of the renovation project on Chiltiupán street, in Santa Tecla.

“Now, we start this street that starts from the El Platillo roundabout to 7th avenue north. There are 2.1 kilometers that we are going to reconstruct in this sector, within a period of 30 days,” said Minister Romeo Rodríguez.

The works will be at night, from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, so as not to affect traffic in the area.

“We want to announce that until August 30 we will be intervening on this important route, because we are going to renew it in its entirety (…), the works will last approximately 30 days and we ask users to use alternate routes in the working hours”, informed the director of FOVIAL, Alexander Beltrán.

This project, which will include the renovation of the asphalt layer, leveling of wells and signaling of 27,815 square meters, will benefit more than 44,000 motorists who travel daily on this important highway.

It will start with the westbound lanes and continue with the eastbound lanes. Passage will remain restricted to one lane. The alternate routes enabled are El Jabalí street and Libertad street.

