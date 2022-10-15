Home News Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope 13/19 October 2022
Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope 13/19 October 2022

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope 13/19 October 2022

In the play Waiting for Godot Samuel Beckett introduces us to two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who are patiently waiting for a white-bearded man named Godot. They are both convinced that they will receive decisive help from this man, perhaps even salvation. Unfortunately Godot will never arrive. Towards the end of the work, when they have lost hope, Vladimir tells Estragon: “We are not saints, but we have come to the appointment”. I suspect that you too, Scorpio, are on the verge of giving up your long wait. Do not do it! I think your personal Godot equivalent will eventually come.

