Robbery in broad daylight in the park of the El Cundí neighborhood in Santa Marta

Last Saturday, around 3:00 in the afternoon, a group of armed men carried out a robbery in one of the busiest areas on weekends in Santa Marta.

The incident occurred in the El Cundí neighborhood parkwhere the criminals, who traveled on motorcycles and carrying firearms, a citizen was stripped of all his belongings.

The robbery generated alarm among the people who noticed the fact and some of them decided to record the event with their cell phones. So far, neither the Police authorities nor the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office have ruled on this criminal act.

Also read: Woman was run over by the Unión Magdalena bus.

According to some versions, the man who was the victim of the robbery had withdrawn approximately $10,000,000 from the bank.

This incident has generated concern among the inhabitants of Santa Marta and it is expected that the authorities will take measures to guarantee security in the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

