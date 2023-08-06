Home » Robbery in broad daylight in the park of the El Cundí neighborhood in Santa Marta
News

Robbery in broad daylight in the park of the El Cundí neighborhood in Santa Marta

by admin
Robbery in broad daylight in the park of the El Cundí neighborhood in Santa Marta

Last Saturday, around 3:00 in the afternoon, a group of armed men carried out a robbery in one of the busiest areas on weekends in Santa Marta.

The incident occurred in the El Cundí neighborhood parkwhere the criminals, who traveled on motorcycles and carrying firearms, a citizen was stripped of all his belongings.

The robbery generated alarm among the people who noticed the fact and some of them decided to record the event with their cell phones. So far, neither the Police authorities nor the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office have ruled on this criminal act.

Also read: Woman was run over by the Unión Magdalena bus.

According to some versions, the man who was the victim of the robbery had withdrawn approximately $10,000,000 from the bank.

This incident has generated concern among the inhabitants of Santa Marta and it is expected that the authorities will take measures to guarantee security in the city.

See also  On a strong foundation, the ranking is more accurate and heart-warming. Tianjin holds a national civil affairs work conference to anchor annual goals-Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

15,000 parade at Summer Pride on the Rimini...

7 girls who went for a picnic drowned...

Increase in domestic violence against women, according to...

Sunday at the Museum, over 3 thousand visits...

The decision to send the Pakistan cricket team...

Perspective. The 15-minute city is already a reality...

Berkshire Hathaway B EPS Missed Expectations, Revenue in...

UNUSUAL: Lula’s lawyer in the Lava Jato case...

Stay Informed: Latest Report on Sunday’s Tremor in...

Chocó: a year of the Petro government, another...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy