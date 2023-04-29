Robbery in the house of an entrepreneur, arrested in the Neapolitan area – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 29 – They showed up at the door of the house of a businessman from Acerra, wearing bibs with the inscription ‘Guardia di Finanza’, they said they would have to carry out a search. But once in the house they pulled off a robbery by tying the landlord to the wrists, in front of his wife and children. The fact happened yesterday morning, shortly after 7, in Acerra, in the Neapolitan area.



The victim, a 35-year-old, however managed to free himself; there was a scuffle with the robbers. In the meantime, the entrepreneur’s wife called the carabinieri who arrived on the spot in a few minutes. The military managed to block two robbers while two others fled, taking away what they could.



Giuseppe Beneventano, 45, and Luigi Mancinelli, 37, who was in semi-liberty, ended up in handcuffs. They have to answer for kidnapping, injury and robbery.



In the vicinity of the house, the carabinieri found a small car. Inside there was a blue flashing light used by the police, a black surgical mask with the Gdf emblem, a pair of silver plastic handcuffs, two caps with visor bearing the ‘Gdf’ emblem , a dog repellent, 1 blue bib with “Guardia di Finanza” writing and 2 adhesive car plates glued on the original ones.



Also found the entire stolen goods just stolen and returned to the rightful owner. As a result of the scuffle, the victim and the robbers were transferred to the hospital. The entrepreneur will have it for 10 days while one of the two arrested has been discharged with 7 days of prognosis.



Investigations are now underway by the carabinieri of the cistern castle company and of the Acerra station to identify the other two accomplices and to verify whether the four have been responsible in recent days for similar crimes in the area north of Naples. (HANDLE).

