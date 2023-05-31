Rodolfo Hernández disabled for 14 years

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sanctioned the former mayor of Bucaramanga and former presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández Suárez with dismissal and disqualification for 14 years for the Vitalogic case.

The Public Ministry sanctioned the undue interest of Rodolfo Hernández in the process of assigning the contract for the management of solid waste to the temporary union Vitalogic RSU. According to the Attorney General’s Office, if the temporary union is contracted, it would give economic benefits to his son, by virtue of a previously agreed brokerage contract.

According to the control entity, it was found that Hernández had direct contact with the representatives of the technology that was going to be implemented. During these meetings, he provided inside information about the requirements they had to meet to secure the contract award, giving them an unfair advantage over other competitors in the selection process.

He added that Rodolfo Hernández had a meeting in Bogotá with representatives of Vitalogic, to find out how the project had been structured and designate the person who would prepare the terms that would allow the contracting firm to be selected.

“The second charge was proven and concluded that the former mayor carried out actions aimed at coercing the legal director of the Bucaramanga Cleaning Company (Emab), whom he urged to omit the contracting rules and the existing manual to achieve the formalization of the contract. garbage business,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.