Rome: interrupted relationship with the CEO Pietro Berardi – Lazio

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 17 – “AS Roma informs that the competent corporate bodies have taken the decision to terminate, with immediate effect, all relations between Pietro Berardi, the Club and the companies belonging to the Group. Peter the best for his future assignments”. It is the press release from the Giallorossi club which formalizes the end of the relationship between the now ex CEO and Roma.



From Trigoria they specify that there is no correlation with the opening of the recent investigations by the Rome prosecutor’s office on capital gains and that the decision to interrupt the contract has matured in recent months after different views have emerged with the Friedkins.



The delegation regarding the new stadium will be taken over by the new managing director, on which the owners are already working.



