Rothenburg | New garbage cans for the district

From October 1st, the district of Rothenburg and no longer the city will take care of waste management. New garbage and organic bins are already being delivered, reports the Fränkische Landeszeitung. However, they may not be used before the deadline. Old bins can be handed in from October. However, they must be emptied and clean. They will be picked up from October 9th to 13th. If you want to use it privately, you can keep it. Further information is available in the “Landkreis Ansbach Waste App” and on the homepage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

