China, magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northeast: collapsed buildings, injured, thousands displaced

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has caused damage and injured in northeastern China. The earth shook at 2:34 local time (20:34 on Saturday in Italy), hypocenter 15 kilometers deep and epicenter at the border between the provinces of Shandong and Hebei.

The local media speak of at least 21 people injured and about 125 buildings collapsed. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.

The city closest to the epicenter is Dezhou, with a population of over 5.7 million.

The quake was felt as far away as Beijing and Shanghai, about 800 kilometers away. And it was followed by another 59 adjustments.

An official from the Shandong Seismological Bureau said the chance of a larger earthquake was “very small”.

