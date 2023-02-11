Today February 11 is the anniversary of the Lateran Pacts, signed in 1929 by Benito Mussolini, for the Italian State, and by Cardinal Pietro Gasparri for the Vatican. Then, “in the name of the Most Holy Trinity”, the Concordat was signed on 27 May 1929. With the fall of the fascist regime, the Lateran Pacts were included, in article 7, in the Republican Constitution. The Concordat was then revised on 18 February 1984 by the then President of the Council of Ministers, Bettino Craxi, representing the Italian State, and by Cardinal Agostino Casaroli, representing the Holy See.

This is history, which weighs heavily on our economic, civic and social life.

The “confusion” between the Italian State and the Vatican State is everyday life and no one ever notices it, such as, for example, the habit that at any official inauguration there is always a toga of the Vatican Church. The Catholic religion is no longer the official one of the State, but at school there is always an hour of this religion, where the teachers are paid by the State and, for those who request exemption, they sit around with some janitor which he checks while waiting for the next class hour. The fact that there is no subject of religions, but only for the Catholic one, in classrooms where there is always a crucifix on the wall, means that our school does not give didactic dignity to religious thoughts, but only to the unique Vatican thought.

Lack of dignity confirmed in the economy. In addition to the various tax exemptions on property and activities, there is the 8 per thousand contribution to religious confessions, designed and implemented to favor the Vatican church: if you decide not to indicate in the tax return for one of the religious confessions affiliated with the State, the amount is in any case distracted from our tax payment, spread with respect to what was decided by those who indicated it, and the lion’s share (over 90%) obviously comes from the Catholic Church. Schizophrenia of a State which establishes and promotes freedom of religion (art.19 of the Constitution), but which obliges to contribute by favoring the largest religious denominations.

This means, for example, that, for the second religion quantitatively present in Italy, Islam, if for example it has to find a home as a place of worship, it becomes difficult if not impossible… while the Vatican properties, even if not fully used, are in all corners of our cities.

An institutional and normative structure that favors religious hatred, and not only, towards the different.

Is this a modern and free state and society?

