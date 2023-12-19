ROUNDUP 2: Federal government wants to increase ticket tax on passenger flights

(new: With reaction Greenpeace)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The federal government wants to increase the ticket tax on passenger flights because of the budget crisis. The aviation tax will be adjusted, the federal government spokesman announced on Tuesday with a view to the agreement on the 2024 federal budget.

This means that the possible introduction of a national kerosene tax is off the table. Kerosene used in commercial aviation is exempt from energy tax. A paper from the Ministry of Economic Affairs last Wednesday said: “Among other things, we will tax kerosene in national air traffic in the future.”

The Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry had sharply criticized the possible introduction of a national kerosene tax. The state location costs in Germany are already the highest in a European comparison. A national solo effort to tax kerosene within Germany would make feeder traffic to German hubs more expensive and thus shift traffic to other European and international countries.

As the Federal Government spokesman has now announced, the aviation tax is adjusted annually so that it generates additional income in the amount of the privileged energy taxation of kerosene in national aviation. “This would lead to additional income of up to 580 million euros annually from 2024.”

The ticket tax affects all passengers taking off from German airports. Depending on the final destination of the trip, between 12.73 euros and 58.06 euros per ticket are due.

The ticket tax, introduced in 2011 by the then black-yellow federal government to restructure the budget, has so far brought in revenue of around one billion euros per year. The airlines have to pay the surcharges, which are staggered according to the flight route. You can pass these on to passengers.

Last Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) agreed on how billions in holes in the federal budget for 2024 and in the climate and transformation fund should be plugged following a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court.

As the government spokesman further announced, the abolition of the so-called reduction mechanism in the aviation tax should generate additional revenue of up to 70 million euros in 2024 – and up to 300 million from 2025.

The Aviation Tax Act provides for a reduction in the standard tax rates if income has been generated from the inclusion of aviation in the trading of greenhouse gas emission certificates

Greenpeace mobility expert Lena Donat said: “It is unimportant how exactly the incomprehensible tax exceptions for flights are reduced, the main thing is that they are eliminated quickly. A higher ticket tax is a good way, but an additional 580 million is in view of around 12 billion in total subsidies for the Aviation is too small a step.”/hoe/DP/jha

