Tekijaški to Sparta? Don’t even tell me, Látal responded to the possible loss of support

Before the clash with Sparta the week before last, it was speculated that the 26-year-old defender was in the sights of Letenský. “Don’t even tell me it’s going to work out, because that would be bad. I don’t know how it would be solved. We currently do not have a replacement. But we have two months of preparation and hopefully we would be able to react. We’ll see what the next few days will bring,” the Jablonec coach admitted after the eighth autumn draw.

He brought Takijaški to Jablonec from his former second division club Termalica Nieciecza from Poland in the summer, and during the autumn he became a pillar of the Jablonec lineup. He didn’t miss a minute in that league. Only Lukáš Hůlka from Bohemians and Jakub Klíma from Hradec Králové managed the same portion in the entire competition.

“It would be a huge loss. For us, he is a key defensive player who has good passing, speed parameters, good headers. He played all the minutes. He had a very sad event in his family, so he didn’t train with us until Wednesday. He returned from Belgrade only on Thursday and performed well with Karvina, it was not noticeable at all. He is a player you can rely on,” Látal praised the native of Pančevo, Serbia.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law

Nemanja Tekijaški from Jablonec during the Fortuna league match.

However, there will definitely be some changes in the North Bohemian squad during the winter break. “We want to continue rebuilding. We’ll see what options we have. We have selected some players, we would like to liven things up a bit, we want to say goodbye to some. We have a month, we have to evaluate the situation. But there will definitely be some changes,” admitted Látal, who spends the winter with Jablonec in the bottom group for rescue in 11th position.

“We have twenty points and you can say that we have recovered a bit after a bad start. If you look at the time when we went to Baník and had eight points, things looked bad for us,” the former representative returned to the 13th round, when Hübschman et al. took over and won 1:0 in Ostrava.

“Since then we’ve been hooked. We didn’t start well, but we had a better end. We had a beautiful line there. Our line-up has crystallized a bit, we already had at least a few changes, we were doing well. All the more we would like to bounce back from this line-up, only strengthen it with suitable types of footballers, but in such a way that they fit into the basic line-up,” concluded Látal.

