Rajko Šerifović about his grandson | Entertainment

Rajko Šerifović reveals that Marija and his grandson Mario are arriving in Serbia before the New Year

Little Mari was also happy with his grandfather, father Marije Šerifović Rajko, who can’t wait for their arrival in Serbia. “As for how I feel, I don’t know that feeling yet, they are in America, but I’m excited, of course. They’re coming before the New Year, so I’ll see. But no matter what, I will rejoice when I take him in my hands, when I put him in my lap… I can’t wait to feel that feeling! My Marija tells me that he is black and has blue eyes, that’s a terrible combination,” said Rajko and revealed that he still doesn’t know if the “grandmother” will be in Belgrade or Kragujevac.

“As for the grandmother, I don’t know if it will be in Belgrade or Kragujevac, but there will certainly be a big celebration. Everything, of course, is decided by Marija, whether it will be here with us or in Belgrade, the only thing that matters to me is that my grandson I take it in my hands. A package is coming for him tomorrow from Switzerland, a special gift for my grandson… Oh, there will be many gifts, thank God“.

