Rueglio, Gabriele and 100 cum laude to Gramsci di Ivrea: “I will study Physics”

Gabriele Lanzardo

In the future he wants to become a scientific researcher. Hobbies? Climbing, playing sax and clarinet

RUEGLIO. Becoming a scientific researcher is the desire of Gabriele Lanzardo, a 19-year-old student from Rueglio, who graduated on Friday 1 July at the Gramsci high school in Ivrea with full marks, in addition to honors. An extraordinary result, that obtained by Lanzardo, who will now attend the University of Physics in Turin.

How did you experience the period of maturity and who did you have by your side?

«I lived the exams period with a bit of tension, since it was the first time I was facing high school. Luckily I have always had the support of both my friends and my parents every moment and if I managed to come out with 100 with honors, the credit must also be extended to them ».

Why is he going to physics college now?

“Physics is a subject that I have always liked and then I dream, in the near future, of becoming a scientific researcher, a job that could also lead me to leave the country and go abroad, but it would not be a problem”.

Do you like to travel?

“Yes, very much, in the fourth year of high school I did a semester in Canada, gaining a fantastic experience, as well as last year, I participated in the train of memory, going to both Germany and Poland for a visit to the fields of extermination of the Nazis, the places of the holocaust and thus enrich my baggage of formative growth. In addition, last year I always attended the laboratory of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics in Frascati and this experience prompted me, to tell the truth, even more to choose the University of Physics in Turin ».

What are your hobbies?

«I really like climbing, as well as playing both the sax and the clarinet, two instruments that relax me a lot. Then I also listen to music, in particular jazz and rap, but extending the subject more generally, I also like Italian music ».

