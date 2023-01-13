Happy new year, celebrate reunion! This year’s New Year’s Eve, “2023 Hunan Satellite TV Mango TV Spring Festival Gala” takes “Colorful New Hunan, Happy Chinese Year” as the theme, and presents an interesting show for audiences of all ages with rich literary and artistic expressions, innovative and empathetic expressions. A high-quality cultural program with warmth, strength and attitude. The party will be broadcast live simultaneously on Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV on the evening of January 15 (the 24th day of the twelfth lunar month).

The most beautiful road is the road home. With the opening of the Spring Festival travel season, wanderers have embarked on their way back home. At this moment of every year, the most defense-breaking moments are the touching moments of the ordinary “you and I” helping each other, and the family members’ longing for reunion on the other end of the phone. The longing and anticipation contained in the sentence “going home for the New Year” is simple and moving. Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV’s New Year’s Eve Spring Festival Gala focused on the public emotion of “Looking forward to your return”, and told the stories of the people around you and me affectionately, so that the warmest emotions touched the softest hearts of the audience.

The party specially created the annual mixed-cut short film “The Great We”, leading the audience to experience the warm moments of Chinese people’s help and struggle in 2022. Musician Xiao Ke will also bring a newly composed song “Dear, It’s Not Your Fault”, conveying the breath of spring with down-to-earth lyrics and heart-warming melody.

The LOGO of the Hunan Spring Festival Gala this time focuses on the fashion style of the year, and the newly created “Running Rabbit” vividly appears on the paper. The bunny lights flicker brightly, signifying a new year with new splendor. “Running Rabbit” strives forward, entrusting the beautiful meaning of running to the New Year with audiences across the country. It is reported that “Running Rabbit Lights up the New Year” is the creative source of this LOGO. The unique “Rabbit Lighting Device” is the visual center, and the background is integrated into the rabbit head-shaped array pattern, which is smart and lovely.

The dancing beauty of the party is based on the “lantern” shape. This seemingly simple shape contains the ingenuity of the stage designer and the director team – “Lantern” is the first attempt to use thousands of meters of Sir Mai light strips to gather together. The strips of light symbolize the thousands of kilometers of homeward journey of the wanderers, and finally converge into a bright light that guides the wanderers to return home. The colorful and converging light strips, like the sparks that illuminate dreams, converge into the flame of the times.

On the stage, there are 10 video posts, 10 lamp posts, and the use of a large number of numerical control makes the stage infinitely extended, a 4×10 large lifting screen, a colorful box, and a zodiac grid that can be raised from the ground , Realize the change of the stage space in an instant, create a variety of stages, present festive, lively, trendy and cool to the extreme.

This year’s Hunan Spring Festival Gala was jointly organized by Liu Xin’s team and Feng Mingzhe’s innovation team. With unbreakable energy, the two teams seek innovation in the traditional flavor of the year, stick to the spirit of fireworks in innovation, and express through innovative expressions in literary and artistic forms such as singing and dancing, rap, opera, acrobatics, sketches, and short films. Yuan Shuxiong, a musician from Longhui in Shaoyang, Hunan, will stand on the stage of the Hunan Spring Festival Gala again after the New Year’s Eve party, and perform a new version of “Good Morning Longhui”. Children’s happy vision of a better future.