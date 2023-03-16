Home News Runtastic cuts 70 out of 250 jobs in Austria
The fitness app provider Runtastic, based in Pasching, has announced staff cuts. Around 70 of the 250 jobs in Austria will be cut. In addition, the “adidas Training” app will be discontinued in the coming months in order to be able to concentrate on the core product, the “adidas Running” app. The Adidas subsidiary announced this in a press release this morning.

Affected employees were already informed this morning. In the coming days, the management would still hold one-on-one meetings “to find individual solutions”. “We regret the effects of the decision and are doing everything we can to make the change process respectful,” Runtastic boss Scott Dunlap is quoted as saying in the current broadcast.

The start-up, which was founded in 2009 and has grown rapidly, was bought in 2015 by the German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas for 220 million euros. As reported, the traditional company is currently in crisis and is in a year of upheaval.

