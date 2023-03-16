JUrgen Klopp seemed composed. The Liverpool coach did not want to and could not hide his disappointment, but he remained objective in the analysis after the early premier class knockout. “We are a team and a club that compete in the Champions League to win. But we have to play outstanding football to do that, and we didn’t do that today,” said the 55-year-old at DAZN after the 0-1 draw in the round of 16 second leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Due to the 5-2 defeat in the first leg, the Reds had almost no chance of reaching the quarter-finals. In view of the heavy burden from the first leg, Liverpool started offensively and courageously – and thus offered the hosts space. Real created chances, Eduardo Camavingas (20′) Schlenzer was just able to steer goalkeeper Alisson to the crossbar. Liverpool then acted more stable and created chances for themselves, but Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was always there.

Afterwards, the English repeatedly revealed mysterious defensive gaps, which Real did not play out consistently. So the guests stayed in the game, but it was no longer enough for a miracle. Instead, Benzema (79th) ended the vague quarter-final hopes of Klopp and his players with his goal. After an assist from Vinicius Júnior, the Frenchman put the ball in from close range. That’s it for Liverpool. “The only shortcoming we can blame ourselves for is converting chances. It could have been higher,” said Real’s German international Antonio Rüdiger.

look back and ahead

Klopp then looked back and ahead at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu late in the evening. Back to a disappointing season for the English so far, which he explained as “with injuries at the beginning” and the resulting lack of rhythm afterwards.

In the league, the sixth in the table now needs “consistency in our performance” in order to still achieve the desired goal. “If we qualify for the Champions League this season, it would be a great success, it would be at the top of the shelf,” said Klopp. “But there are still a few minutes of football to play.”