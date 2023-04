The Russian news agency Interfax said that the Foreign Ministry summoned, today, Tuesday, the ambassadors of the United States, Britain and Canada, to protest against what it described as their “interference in Russia’s internal affairs.”

Yesterday, Monday, the three countries condemned Russia for imprisoning opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza for 25 years.

It also called for the release of American journalist Ivan Gershkovitch, who is accused by Moscow of espionage.

