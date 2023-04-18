Chaos returned to the Circunvalar de Cali with the illegal piques

In recent days, in some sectors of the Avenida Circunvalar in Santiago de Cali, scenarios of the so-called “illegal piques” have been generated again.

Situation that caused the Mayor’s Office of Cali to take the position of prosecuting those who continue to exercise this illegal practice that puts the inhabitants of the Nápoles neighborhood at risk, commune 18 of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Inconveniences between the public force and individuals who persist in continuing with this chaotic scenario occurred on Avenida Circunvalar between 70 and 80 streets.

The neighbors and inhabitants of the sector continue to complain because the motorcyclists put their lives at risk for the various stunts they perform, despite the controls by the authorities.

From the Mayor’s Office of Cali they assured that the operations will increase, adding the possibility of prosecuting those who insist on these practices that put the inhabitants of this sector of Cali to the south of the city at risk.

“We must proceed with the criminal complaint and with the prosecution of all these people who commit these criminal activities. We are going to intensify the operations, we are going to strengthen the foot of force to face this scourge that is the illegal pick-ups, risky activities that they carry out on public roads, which generate public order problems affecting all Cali residents,” said Jimmy Dranguet. , Secretary of Security of Cali.

