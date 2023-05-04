Home » Russia. Two drones attempt to attack the Kremlin but are intercepted
Last night, two unidentified drones attempted to strike the Kremlin, but were shot down by defensive systems. Presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov reported that Vladimir Putin was unharmed, also because he was not in the building at the time of the attack. On the Russian side there was talk of a “terrorist action” which “will be followed by a decisive response”, with former president Dmitrij Medvedev (now vice-president of the Security Council of the Russian Federation) who went so far as to state that “after the today, there are no other options left but the physical removal of Zelensky and his clique.”
The mayor of Moscow, Serghey Sobyanin, has ordered a ban on drones overflying the capital, the same thing in St. Petersburg.
However, all charges were rejected by Kiev, with Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak specifying that “Ukraine adopts only a defensive war”. Podolyak explained that “an attack of this kind would not serve Ukraine militarily, also because it is certain that it would also provoke a Russian reaction against civilians”. Presidency spokesman Serhii Nykyforov told Ukrainska Pravda that it could be a move by the Russians to start an escalation.
Meanwhile, the wreckage of one of the two drones has been located in Kolomna, 113 kilometers away from Moscow, in the forest: once recovered, it will be analyzed.

