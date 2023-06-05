Home » Russia: We thwarted a major offensive by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk
Russia: We thwarted a major offensive by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk

The Russian Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that it had thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in the Donetsk region, inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian forces and destroying eight Leopard tanks, as Ukrainian forces continued to fight.

“The armed forces, offensive and tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery, as well as flamethrower systems, inflicted a major defeat on (Ukrainian forces),” the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that the Russian forces destroyed 28 tanks, including eight Leopard tanks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Kiev on the Russian allegations.

