The Valledupar Culture Office reminded citizens through their Instagram stories that from April 1 to 8 there will be sweet route in some city parks, as a reason for Holy Week.

This initiative has been developed for several years in different sectors of the Cesarean capital. For this 2023, the sweet shops will be located in Alfonso López square, Lineal del Guatapurí, Eccehomo Cathedral, Los Algarrobillos Park and La Provincia Park.

In this traditional Sweet Route, the cooks make exquisite mixtures in their preparations. For example, the vallenatos can taste ripe tomato sweets, grapefruit sweets, mongo sweets Mongo, and others.