Rutaca will connect Caracas with Panama from #20Aug (+details)

News

by admin
Rutaca Airlines announced that effective August 20, 2023, will cover the Caracas-Panama-Caracas route.

In this sense, he indicated on his social networks that he will have two weekly frequencies: on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The departure time from the Venezuelan town it will be at 11:00 in the morning and will arrive at 12:20 noon, Panama time.

Rutaca Airlines plane. | Photo: Web

Nevertheless, the time of departure from Panama will be at 1:20 in the afternoon and will arrive at 4:40 in the afternoon, Venezuelan time.

Dominican Republic expands its connectivity with Rutaca flight

Recently, the Dominican Republic extended from this month its air connectivity with new flights with the United States, Panama, Venezuela, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago and Francereported this Wednesday the Civil Aviation Board (JAC).

With information from ByN

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

