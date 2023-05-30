Home » Sadness and tears at the last dance in the Distillery in Leipzig
News

Sadness and tears at the last dance in the Distillery in Leipzig

by admin
Sadness and tears at the last dance in the Distillery in Leipzig

Tears, emotions and lots of beats

For 72 hours, the fans took the distillery with a rave farewell to the old location on Kurt-Eisner-Strasse. Among them were young people, clubbers from the very beginning and curious people who wanted to soak up the atmosphere of the legendary techno temple once again. There were so many tears, like with Maxi and Susan.

The two women were regularly in the “Tille” from 1998 onwards. It was the club of their youth, say the two women, who stare emotionally at a heart of candles flickering on the floor of the club. “I imagine it would be very difficult for Steffen Kache,” says Maxi. “It’s his life’s work. At some point the excavators will be here and flatten the club. And he sees how everything he has built over 30 years is simply flattened for a residential area.”

It’s his life’s work. At some point the excavators will be here and flatten the club. And he sees how everything he has built up over 30 years is simply being flattened for a residential area.


Maxi
Guest of the Distillery

In terms of age, Issy and Markus could be Maxi and Susan’s children. They too mourn the end of the distillery at the old location on Kurt-Eisner-Strasse. Markus thinks it sucks that the club has to move. “The location makes the charm,” he says. His friend Issy agrees. He thinks the new location at the Alte Messe will be a different club. “There’s not the same vibes as in the Tille,” he fears.

See also  The first Arab summit in three years will be held in Algeria next Tuesday under the slogan of unification | Political News

The location makes the charm. The new location at the Alte Messe will also be a different club. There’s not the same vibes as in the old Tille.


Mark and Issy
Distillery guests

Sadness and a lot of emotion also among the team members around operator Steffen Kache. Whether it was Justus the technician or Miss Mandy Cleenex, the club’s drag queen, everyone struggled with their feelings. “It feels like coming home. And somehow you don’t want to admit that it will actually be over in a few hours,” says Mandy.

You may also like

Türkiye must end Sweden’s NATO blockade

You would like to have this Fly on...

What would be behind the four homicides in...

Shanxi: Keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful,...

Insurer not required to pay after restaurant fire

“Bukele’s promises after 4 years of government”: José...

Gangs recruit minors in schools in the Valley...

Himalaya: Well-known German mountaineer missing

Entire family drugged, abused and sexually exploited two...

Court confirms sanction against the bishop of Sonsón-Rionegro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy