Sadness and tears at the last dance in the Distillery in Leipzig

Tears, emotions and lots of beats

For 72 hours, the fans took the distillery with a rave farewell to the old location on Kurt-Eisner-Strasse. Among them were young people, clubbers from the very beginning and curious people who wanted to soak up the atmosphere of the legendary techno temple once again. There were so many tears, like with Maxi and Susan.

The two women were regularly in the “Tille” from 1998 onwards. It was the club of their youth, say the two women, who stare emotionally at a heart of candles flickering on the floor of the club. “I imagine it would be very difficult for Steffen Kache,” says Maxi. “It’s his life’s work. At some point the excavators will be here and flatten the club. And he sees how everything he has built over 30 years is simply flattened for a residential area.”

Maxi

In terms of age, Issy and Markus could be Maxi and Susan's children. They too mourn the end of the distillery at the old location on Kurt-Eisner-Strasse. Markus thinks it sucks that the club has to move. "The location makes the charm," he says. His friend Issy agrees. He thinks the new location at the Alte Messe will be a different club. "There's not the same vibes as in the Tille," he fears.

Mark and Issy

