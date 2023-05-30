because the center-right swept the elections (and Meloni has no rivals) – breaking latest news

The centre-right also wins away from home. The result of the administrative is overwhelming not only for the size of the success but for the way it was achieved: the forces of the majority conquer nearly every city on the ballotthat is, in the electoral round which has always been the favorable terrain of the centre-left.

This is the major novelty of the vote, which bears witness to how the center-right has broken the historic taboo: that is, the inability to go beyond the perimeter of one’s consent and to add what is necessary to beat the opponent in the second round.

The idea that the right wind had stopped is thus denied by the polls. And if in Italy the test was reduced to a few million voters, the results in Spain and Greece, combined with the difficulties of the Social Democrats in Germany, describe a trend in the Old Continent and anticipate what could be the response of the next European Championships, where the popular and conservative forces start with the favors of the forecast. Internally, the local vote certifies the balance on a national basis.