because the center-right swept the elections (and Meloni has no rivals) – breaking latest news

The centre-right also wins away from home. The result of the administrative is overwhelming not only for the size of the success but for the way it was achieved: the forces of the majority conquer nearly every city on the ballotthat is, in the electoral round which has always been the favorable terrain of the centre-left.
This is the major novelty of the vote, which bears witness to how the center-right has broken the historic taboo: that is, the inability to go beyond the perimeter of one’s consent and to add what is necessary to beat the opponent in the second round.
The idea that the right wind had stopped is thus denied by the polls. And if in Italy the test was reduced to a few million voters, the results in Spain and Greece, combined with the difficulties of the Social Democrats in Germany, describe a trend in the Old Continent and anticipate what could be the response of the next European Championships, where the popular and conservative forces start with the favors of the forecast. Internally, the local vote certifies the balance on a national basis.
At the moment Giorgia Meloni has no rivals, because the opposition parties are not considered by the voters as subjects capable of representing an alternative political proposal, but only as elements of protest which also lack a common denominator, which can act as the glue for the birth of a coalition. The Five Star Movement seems to have lost its driving force, and it is understood that the new pacifist posture is not enough today to curb the decline. In the Democratic Party there is no trace in this initial phase of the Schlein effect, whose line is wavy and struggles to unfold on the issues that most appeal to public opinion: those related to the economy and work. And there is no doubt that the request to the secretary will rise from the dem management group very soon to clarify on what basis he will want to set up the challenge of the Europeans, which will be played with the proportional system and which will therefore require having a clear profile. Sorry for the defeat. There are no obstacles for the premier, if it weren’t for the numerous and intricate government knots that she has to untie. But for now, public opinion continues to trust her.