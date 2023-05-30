Home » Nvidia: unveils new products for AI
Nvidia: unveils new products for AI

Nvidia: unveils new products for AI

At an event in Taiwan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new range of artificial intelligence (AI)-related products and services, leveraging the excitement that has made his company the most valuable chipmaker in the world.

The innovations include a new design for robotics, gaming features, advertising services and network technology.

Of note is the DGX GH200, an AI supercomputer that will help technology companies develop systems similar to ChatGPT. Early adopters are expected to include Alphabet’s Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Google.

