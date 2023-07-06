Safilo collaborates with Carlo Fulchir for the relocation of Longarone workers

Safilo has just communicated new updates relating to the Longarone plant, in fact “advanced stage” negotiations are underway with the entrepreneur Carlo Fulchir which, “together with the potential operation with Thélios Spa already communicated, would allow the preservation of the site’s know-how and the total relocation of the current 458 workers”.

Last month, the Veneto eyewear player confirmed the existence of an advanced stage negotiation with the company Lvmh group. Safilo had also made explicit its intention to limit the social impact of the operation as much as possible. Shortly after, Thélios also confirmed “the negotiations with Safilo with the aim of preserving and developing the exceptional know-how present in the area”.

During the capital market day last March, the CEO Angelo Trocchia di had confirmed the sale “to third parties who will be able to ensure continuity of know-how and the least possible social impact, we are working together to identify a short list of companies in the eyewear or fashion sector”.

“Safilo hopes that, thanks to the usual full involvement of the social partners and institutions, the whole process can reach a rapid definition”, concludes the new note.

