Xi Jinping Calls for Unity and Cooperation in Important Speech at SCO Meeting

President Xi Jinping Delivers Important Speech at the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

On July 4th, President Xi Jinping attended the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video conference in Beijing. In his speech, President Xi emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in maintaining world peace and development.

President Xi Jinping highlighted the need to shoulder the heavy responsibility entrusted by the times and to stay true to the original mission of the organization. He stressed the importance of injecting more certainty and positive energy into the global efforts for peace and development.

The President’s suggestions included maintaining a firm grip on the right direction and enhancing unity and mutual trust among member states of SCO. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining regional peace and ensuring common security.

Furthermore, President Xi urged member states to focus on practical cooperation and accelerate economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. He also emphasized the need to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, promoting people-to-people bonds among member states. The importance of practicing multilateralism and improving global governance was also highlighted by the President.

In his concluding remarks, President Xi Jinping emphasized the collaborative nature of the road ahead and the collective efforts required for success. He expressed confidence in the growth and development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, stating that it aligns with the trend of the times and the direction of human progress.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from member states of SCO, and the important speech by President Xi Jinping set the tone for the organization’s future endeavors.

The event was planned by Liu Jian as the Chief Planner, with Guo Jianye as the Planner. Sun Zhiping served as the Producer, and Xing Peiyu as the Producer. Yang Yong and Yang Yunyan were the Editors-in-Chief, and the report was edited by Room Width. The reporting team included Pan Xu, Chen Jie, Li Xiaobo, and Zhao Xiaoyu. The news article was produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency.

The meeting and President Xi Jinping’s speech signify the ongoing commitment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization towards maintaining regional peace, fostering economic recovery, and promoting global cooperation and governance.

[责编：袁晴]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

