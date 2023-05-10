Home » Sainz: “Happy Saturday but we get slapped on Sunday”
Sainz: "Happy Saturday but we get slapped on Sunday"

“A Ferrari that gets slapped”. And it is one Ferrari who also took them to Miamian important circuit for the Italian team that had brought the first updates, bankruptcy results.

On the ground americanofifth world championship round of the 2023 World Cup Formula 1Carlos Sainz e Charles Leclerc they finish fifth and seventh respectively. A huge step back from the first podium of the year achieved at Baku 2 weeks before. Not that in Azerbaijan however we have seen a good Ferrari.

The Italian team is now in a really complicated situation, with an almost unmanageable Sf-23 “undriveable“. Carlos Sainz of all people also spoke about these difficulties, who is still struggling to find the right feeling with this car.

“We have to keep testing things, we fought for pole position on Saturday and they slapped us on Sunday – said Sainz, quoted by the Spanish newspaper Marca – LRed Bull is on another planet, Aston Martin has better degradation, Mercedes gives us 2 or 3 tenths. I tried to get on the podium, but it cost me fourth place”.

