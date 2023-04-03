Home News Sale of toy guns started again in Peshawar
Sale of toy guns started again in Peshawar

Sale of toy guns started again in Peshawar

Web Desk: With the end of the first decade of the fasting month, the sale of toy guns has started once again in Peshawar and Gurnowah. Guns, pistols and other weapons toys of new designs for children have entered the market. Last year, on the occasion of Eid, the district administration banned the sale of toy guns and raids were also conducted at a few places.
However, last year on the occasion of both Eids, the sale of toy guns was going on rampantly. As in the past, the sale of toy guns is on the rise this year as well. In many markets of Peshawar, the shopkeepers have collected the stock of toy guns from the factories near Peshawar. The sale of a large number of imported toy guns has started since the beginning of the second decade of Ramadan. Do it.

